Bank profits down 3.4 percent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Surging mortgage defaults sliced into the bottom line of U.S. banks and thrifts in the second quarter. Profits fell 3.4 percent, to 36.7 billion dollars, data released Wednesday show.

The earnings data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. showed that higher expenses for non-current loans, along with lower interest from investments, hurt profits at federally insured banks and savings institutions in the April-June period.The impact on banks of the nation's housing slump and foreclosure distress was evident in all aspects of the data.Home loans that were 90 days or more past due rose by 3.1 billion dollars, or 12.6 percent, from a year earlier.It was the fifth straight quarter of increases in residential non-current loans. Non-current loans for real estate construction and development soared by 2.2 billion dollars, or 39.5 percent.Banks and thrifts set aside 11.4 billion dollars to provide for loan losses during the second quarter, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2002, the FDIC said.A huge spike in soured loans for real estate construction and development also hurt bank earnings.""Banks continued to face two key challenges -- a difficult interest-rate environment and ongoing weakness in residential mortgage lending,"" FDIC Chairman Sheila Bair said in a statement.Still, given the circumstances, Bair said, the industry's second-quarter performance was ""very solid"" and it is in sound financial condition during a period of market adjustment