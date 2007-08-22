Australian firm lifts iSoft offer

A bidding war for embattled UK software firm iSoft has stepped up a gear after Australian healthcare technology group IBA Health raised its takeover offer.

The latest offer of £166.3m ($329m), or 69p a share, trumps an earlier bid of £160m from Germany's CompuGroup.IBA also said it had already snapped up a 24% stake in the UK firm from institutional investors at 69p a share.ISoft said on Wednesday it was now considering the revised offer from IBA and would ""respond in due course"".The new offer is the latest twist in the takeover battle for the Manchester-based firm.Last month, Frankfurt-listed CompuGroup offered about £160m for iSoft, trumping an original offer of £132.3m from IBA.Under the deal, CompuGroup planned to sell on the part of iSoft's business that is working on a £12bn NHS project to Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). U.S.-based CSC currently subcontracts the NHS work to iSoft.Analysts have argued that a takeover would be a lifeline for the ailing technology firm, which has been hit by delays to the development of the centralized patient records database for the NHS.The Financial Services Authority has also been investigating alleged accounting irregularities at the firm between 2003 and 2005.(Source: BBC