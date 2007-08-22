Philippines will probably keep rate at 6% on turmoil

The Philippine Central Bank will probably keep its key interest rate unchanged after a U.S. housing-loan crisis caused stocks and the peso to slide.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will leave its overnight borrowing rate at 6 percent, according to all 14 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. Policy makers are expected to announce their decision tomorrow in Manila.“Officials are likely to remain on hold this week as they gauge the impact of global credit jitters on the economy and the peso,” said Frederic Neumann, a Hong Kong-based economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. The risk to economic growth have increased with softening global demand likely to slow export growth.Bangko Sentral cut its key interest rate for the first time since July 2003 last month to spur the economy. Borrowing costs may need to be cut further for the government to meet its growth target as demand cools in the U.S., the Philippines largest export market, and remittances from Filipinos abroad ease.A rout in credit markets prompted an unexpected cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve discount rate last week.The European Central Bank and other central banks have injected more than $350 billion of emergency funds into money markets to smooth lending between banks.--------------Growth outlookThe Philippines aims to expand gross domestic product by at least 6.1 percent in 2007. That would be the fastest pace since 2004. The $117 billion economy may grow 5.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, after a 6.9 percent pace in the first three months, based on the median of six economists' estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The GDP report is due Aug. 30.Inflation is close to a seven-year low, contained by the peso's 4.4 percent gain per dollar this year. Still, the currency has lost about 3.4 percent so far in August as overseas investors sold the nation's stocks.“Philippine policy makers can afford to gently step off the brake,” Neumann said. He predicts Bangko Sentral's key rate will be 5.75 percent by the end of this year.Slowing money supply growth as stock investments and remittances ease, along with and tame inflation support a quarter-of-a-point cut in the fourth quarter, said Frances Cheung, a Standard Chartered Bank economist in Hong Kong.The Philippines broadest measure of money supply grew at the slowest pace in seven months in June, when exports expanded by the least this year. Shipments abroad comprise about two- fifths of the $117 billion economy, while remittances account for about a tenth.Weaker U.S. demand is hurting Asian export-dependent economies, which are almost twice as reliant on overseas sales as the rest of the world. Singapore cut its 2007 export growth forecast last month. Thailand yesterday said sales abroad expanded in June at the slowest pace since February 2005 as shipments to the U.S. dropped.(Source: Bloomberg