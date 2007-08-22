“The Old Man and the Rail” to compete in Sao Paulo Short Film Festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian director Panahbarkhoda Rezaii’s “The Old Man and the Rail” is to compete in the Sao Paulo International Short Film Festival, which opens today in the Brazilian megalopolis.

Produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the short film is to compete with 71 other films from 39 countries. The film tells the story of an old man who is awaiting his son.-------------Niavaran to host piano concertTEHRAN -- Negin Hessezadeh and Hirsa Hadibeik will be performing piano recitals at the Niavaran Cultural Center on August 24.The concert will feature performances of pieces by Brahms, Rachmaninoff, and Chopin.--------Iranian land artist Nadalian creating works in TajikistanTEHRAN -- Works by Iranian land artist Ahmad Nadalian were reviewed at the opening ceremony of a land art festival in Tajikistan.Over twenty artists from Uzbekistan, Russia, the United States, France, Greece, and other countries are participating in the event, which opened on August 11.Nadalian and other participating artists are currently in Tajikistan creating their land art on the Pamir Mountains