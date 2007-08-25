Talabani dismisses CIA report on the Maliki govt.

TEHRAN - Iraqi President Jalal Talabani has rejected a claim by the U.S Central Intelligence Agency that the Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s government will be weakened in the coming months, the London-based Arabic newspaper Asharq Alawsat reported on Saturday.

“The U.S. predictions about the Maliki government are far from reality and all witness in the near future that the Maliki government will be strengthened and will get past the current problems,” the newspaper quoted Talabani as saying.Yasin Majid, Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki’s media adviser, has asserted that the reports issued by American institutions, whether it is the CIA, or members of Congress “are not in the interest of the political process in Iraq and merely reflect their viewpoints,” Asharq Alawsat reported.Answering a question from Asharq Al-Awsat question about the Iraqi Government’s reaction to the recent U.S. intelligence assessment of the situation in Iraq, Majid said: “The government of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki is pressing ahead with the political reform process regardless of the reports from American institutions. These are these quarters’ viewpoints and the reality says something else.”Majid pointed out that the internal vision of the political, economic, and security reforms differs from the vision of those looking at there from outside and recalled that the intelligence assessment was contrary to the White House’s response as expressed by President George W. Bush when he said the decision to change Al-Maliki “is the Iraqi people’s decision because he knows it was the Iraqi people who chose this government.”On his part, Dr. Basim Sharif, the Iraqi parliamentarian and prominent member of the Islamic Al-Fadilah Party, said the assessment was made to justify the American forces’ failures in Iraq “and this does not mean giving an image of Al-Maliki’s government that is far from the reality.”Meanwhile an informed source from the National Accord Front has said former Iraqi Prime Minister Iyad Allawi is seeking to topple the Maliki government with the support of U.S. congressmen.The U.S. House of Representatives with the cooperation of Allawi are trying to convince the Iraqi lawmakers to stop supporting Maliki so that a new government will be formed, the Saudi Al-Watan newspaper said on its website