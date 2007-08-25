Asian stocks post biggest weekly gain in 5 years on U.S. rates

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks posted their biggest weekly gain in more than five years on growing confidence growth in the U.S. economy will be sustained after the Federal Reserve cut its discount rate.

Macquarie Bank Ltd. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. led financial shares higher on speculation the central bank will take further steps to prevent a spread in losses related to U.S. sub-prime, or higher risk, mortgages. BHP Billiton Ltd. climbed after it reported a record profit and said the global credit squeeze is unlikely to derail a five-year commodity-price rally.“Investors' fears of the U.S. sub-prime crisis have subsided,” said Eric Chou, who helps manage $1.8 billion at Jih Sun Securities Investment Trust Co. in Taipei. “The storm will eventually go away, along with its impact on consumer demand.”Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index posted its biggest weekly gain in almost nine years after China's government said it will let some of the nation's individual investors buy the city's securities. China Life Insurance Co. led the advance.The Morgan Stanley Capital International Asia-Pacific Index added 8.1 percent to 148.25, as all 10 industry groups advanced. The measure, which lost 15 percent in the previous four weeks, completed its best week since March 2002.Japan's Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 6.4 percent, the largest weekly gain since October 2002. China's CSI 300 Index jumped 13 percent, the region's best performer this week, to close above the 5,000 points for the first time. Benchmarks climbed in all other markets, except for Pakistan.-------------- Macquarie, Mizuho gainThe Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.31 percent this week on speculation the breakdown in credit markets won't derail pending company mergers.Macquarie Bank Ltd. climbed 15 percent to S$74.60. Australia's biggest securities company said this month investors in two of its leveraged credit funds may lose 25 percent of their money because of turmoil in credit markets. Macquarie had lost 28 percent in the previous four weeks.Mizuho, Japan's second-largest bank, rose 14 percent to 721,000 yen. The lender had declined 25 percent in the previous four weeks.The Fed on Aug. 17 cut its discount rate, the rate at which it lends to banks, by half a percentage point to 5.75 percent, a move many investors took as a signal that a reduction of the overnight federal funds rate may follow soon.---------- Taking actionFed Chairman Ben S. Bernanke agreed to use “all of the tools” at his disposal to restore market stability, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Christopher Dodd said on Aug. 21.“Central banks are showing investors they know how serious the problem is and are prepared to take further action,” said Kim Young Joon, who manages $2.1 billion at NH-CA Asset Management in Seoul. “That's helping stop people from rushing out of funds. It will take time, but the fire will get put out.”HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's biggest bank, rose 3.5 percent to HK$140.50 in Hong Kong. The shares also rose after the lender said it's in talks with Lone Star Funds to acquire its 51 percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank.----------- BHP profitBHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, jumped 13 percent this week to A$36.60. Profit for the 12 months ended June 30 climbed 28 percent from a year earlier to a record 13.4 billion dollars as demand from China increased and commodity prices rose.The global credit squeeze is unlikely to derail the five-year rally in commodity prices being driven by the emerging economies of China and India, said Marius Kloppers, who will become chief executive of BHP in October.Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., the world's second-biggest producer of alumina, jumped 50 percent to HK$16.22 in Hong Kong. Net income fell 5.2 percent to 6.4 billion yuan (846 million dollars), beating the 5.6 billion yuan forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg News survey.Rio Tinto Group, the world's third-largest mining company, gained 9.8 percent to A$89.12, snapping a six-week, 20 percent loss. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Japan's No. 2 copper smelter and biggest nickel producer, surged 19 percent to 2,310 yen.China Life, the country's biggest insurer, jumped 22 percent to HK$33.65 in Hong Kong. China Construction Bank Corp., the nation's third-largest lender, surged 20 percent to HK$5.85.The Hang Seng Index jumped 12 percent this week, the most since October 1998, after China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Aug. 20 said Chinese nationals with a Bank of China Ltd. account in Tianjin's Binhai economic zone can invest foreign currency in Hong Kong stocks in a pilot program.The program paves the way for some of China's 17 trillion yuan in household savings to enter Hong Kong's stock market. China last year allowed qualified domestic institutional investors including banks, insurers, and brokerages to buy overseas securities under the so-called QDII program.“Only time will tell how this policy will impact on asset prices,” said Tim Leung, who helps manage 1 billion dollars at IG Investment Ltd. in Hong Kong. “Everything has a starting point and I doubt very much that this will be the end of it.