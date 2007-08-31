Russia apologizes to Iran over airport mistreatment of Iranian MPs

MOSCOW (IRNA) -- A Deputy Russian Foreign Minister here Friday officially apologized to Iran over inappropriate behavior of Moscow Airport security officers against an Iranian parliamentary delegation.

Alexander Luciakov acknowledged his apology during a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Moscow, Gholam-Reza Ansari. In the meeting, Ansari conveyed Iranian protest to the Russian official against mistreatment of Iranian MPs at Moscow Airport.The MPs were heading for Belarus.The Deputy Russia FM while considering Iran's protest as quite legitimate made apology for the misconduct of the Russian officers.""The Russian Foreign Ministry would investigate the matter and take necessary moves as soon as getting its results.