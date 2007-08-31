Foreign companies eager to invest in Iran’s power plant projects: official

TEHRAN - Companies from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have expressed interest in participating in projects to build power plants in Iran, Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Mohammad Ahmadian said here on Friday.

The Energy Ministry is currently studying the issue, he told reporters.Fortunately, Iran is not in desperate need of energy and the construction of power plants and thus never makes hasty decisions about foreign investment in this area, he noted.Ahmadian also announced that Iranian private sector companies would be provided financial facilities to construct power plants.Iran experienced a 6.12 percent rise in electricity generation in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21) compared to the figures for the same period in the preceding year, he pointed out