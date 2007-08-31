South Pars produces over 3.7b cu. m. gas in a month

TEHRAN (PIN) – South Pars gas field produced more than 3.746 billion cu. m. gas during the fifth Iranian month of Mordad (ended August 22).

Public Relations Department of South Pars Gas Complex announced that more than 3.418 billion cu. m. of natural gas has been injected into the national network.During the said month, South Pars gas field sent 71.2 million cu. m. gas to Pars Petrochemical Complex, 688,138 tons of gas condensate to Nuri (Borzuyeh) Petrochemical Complex and also supplied 19,197 tons of ethane for pre-commissioning of Jam Petrochemical Complex.The field also yielded more than 15,250 tons of sulfur and 90,406 tons of liquefied petroleum gas during the said month.South Pars Gas Complex is in charge of operating, repairing and maintaining offshore platforms and refinery phases related to phases 1-5 of South Pars gas field