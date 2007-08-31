U.S. concerned over fate of political prisoners in Myanmar

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- The United States on Thursday expressed concern over the fate of political prisoners in military-ruled Myanmar following reports that a group of detained pro-democracy protesters have launched a hunger strike.

The protestors launched the hunger strike Thursday to back their demands for the authorities to provide medical treatment for a colleague who suffered a broken leg when police and pro-government militia violently broke up a demonstration in Yangon on Tuesday, activists said.At least 100 people have been arrested since a rare string of anti-government rallies began on August 19 in protest at a massive hike in fuel prices, according to activists.""I have not seen any reports about the hunger strike but certainly we are concerned about the safety and well being of any of the political prisoners being held by the Burmese government,"" said Tom Casey, a State Department spokesman.He said conditions of Myanmar's prisons were not good,"" citing human rights reports compiled by the department.One report this year accused the military junta of abusing prisoners and detainees and holding them in ""harsh and life threatening"" conditions.""But again, the main point is these people shouldn't be in jail in the first place,"" Casey said.""These are individuals trying to peacefully express their political views, who are being detained by a regime that seems continually intent on keeping people from being able to participate in the political life of their country,"" he said.Myanmar's military regime, which for 45 years has ruled this impoverished nation with an iron fist, deals harshly with even the slightest show of dissent.--------More beatings and arrestsBut protestors have continued to defy the threat of arrest and beatings to stage new rallies.U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday called on President George W. Bush's administration to demand an urgent UN Security Council meeting on the Myanmar military junta's crackdown on dissent.Casey said Washington would continue to raise the issue at the Security Council but did not give any specific schedule.""I'm sure that we will raise this subject in New York, the subject of Burma is an important one and it's one we intent to keep on the agenda there,"" he said.Last January, China and Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution urging Myanmar's rulers to free all political detainees and end sexual violence by the military.The United Nations estimates there are some 1,100 political prisoners in Myanmar, including Nobel Peace Prize winner and democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.Her National League for Democracy overwhelmingly won 1990 elections, but were never allowed to take office, and she has now spent more than a decade under house arrest