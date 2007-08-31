Bid for Auckland Airport may fail

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise's (DAE) agreed bid for Auckland International Airport is in danger of falling apart.

Air New Zealand is seeking a judicial review of the airport's plan to raise landing fees by 2.5% a year for the next five years.DAE said that Air New Zealand's legal challenge was a variation to the terms of its takeover offer and has begun a five-day consultation period.Some analysts have claimed that DAE is looking for a way out of the deal.---------- “Dead deal”There is growing political opposition to the NZ$2.6b ($1.8b; £910m) sale of New Zealand's largest airport to a foreign company.If the two sides cannot reach agreement in five working days then the bid will collapse.""The deal was dead a long time ago,"" said Arthur Lim, research director at Macquarie Equities.""But the problem for Dubai is they are committed to a course of action that they have to see through to November.""Auckland City Council is due to make an official decision about whether to sell its 12.75% holding on Monday.But staff are known to have recommended keeping at least 10% of shares in public hands.The airport's shares initially fell more than 6% on the news, but recovered on hopes that the dispute could encourage another bidder to step in.They closed down only 0.7% at NZ$3.03 ($2.15; £1.06).That is still well below DAE's NZ$3.80 cash and shares offer for up to 60% of the company, which reflects market skepticism that the deal will go through.Set up only last year, DAE is involved in plane manufacturing and leasing as well as airport management