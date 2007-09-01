Bush’s proposed Mideast conference is a deception: Hamas representative

TEHRAN - The U.S. president’s goal behind holding an international Middle East peace conference is to add fuel to the fire of disputes among Palestinian groups, to isolate Hamas, and to empower the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas representative in Iran said on Saturday.

“The conference will not have anything new and will fail like previous U.S. plans,” Abu Osama Abulmoti told the Mehr News Agency.“The previous U.S. plans like the Madrid Conference (1991), Oslo Accords, Camp David Accords, the Sharm el-Sheikh Memorandum (1999), as well as the more recent (Middle East) Roadmap have all failed,” Abulmoti said,“These were not honest plans, rather they were means for deceiving the Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims. These plans have had no result other than devastation, murder, the expansion of Zionist suburbs and a Jewish occupation of Beit-ul-Moqaddas and the Palestinian lands.”Abbas insists that he will not negotiate with Hamas but “he cheerfully consents to negotiate with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and this would seriously question the honesty of this person and his supporters,” Abulmoti observed.He stated that the only way out of the current Palestinian crisis is unconditional dialogue between Hamas and Fatah movements