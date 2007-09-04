New poll forecasts reduced government majority

LONDON (AFP) -- A new poll published Tuesday indicated that the governing Labor Party's parliamentary majority would sharply decline if a general election were held now.

The Populus survey for The Times showed backing for Labor was at 37 percent, down two percentage points compared to a month ago, while support for the main opposition Conservatives rose three points to 36 percent.The Liberal Democrats, Britain's third-biggest political party, rose three points to 18 percent.Were those results duplicated at a general election, which some observers suggest may be imminent, Labor’s majority in the lower House of Commons would be about 20 seats, compared to its current 69-seat advantage, The Times said.The Populus poll comes on the heels of two others which showed the two main parties neck and neck.A ComRes poll for The Independent's Monday edition showed the parties level on 36 percent, while a new YouGov survey for broadcaster GMTV indicated Labor was on 38 percent, with the Tories on 36 percent.According to the poll, British Prime Minister Gordon Brown's individual rating, on a 0-to-10 scale, rose to 5.79 from 5.49, while Tory leader David Cameron's was 4.87, up slightly from the previous month's rating of 4.81.Some 67 percent of respondents said that Brown, who succeeded Tony Blair on June 27, had so far done about as good a job as could be expected, while 21 percent said he had exceeded expectations, against six percent who said he had fallen short.Populus questioned 1,506 adults between August 31 and September 2