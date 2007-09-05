Backpacks + kids = back pain

Although carrying books in a backpack is a convenient way for kids to get around with their books and school supplies, one that's overloaded or worn improperly can lead to back pain and spinal injury, according to experts.

Back pain is already the most common medical complaint (next to the cold) among Americans -- and 80 percent of American workers suffer from back pain at some time in life, according to the American Physical Therapy Association.If backpack issues aren't addressed, they will become magnified later in life.""Kids who wear ill-fitting or too heavy of a backpack will complain of neck, shoulder and back pain, mostly across the center trunk area as well as some numbness. I will see one or two patients a month,"" said Dr. Dennis Winters, a neurosurgeon at McKay-Dee Hospital Center's Spine Institute in Ogden. ""Studies confirm that any strain on the back early in life can lead to problems down the road.""Greg Doxey, an Ogden chiropractor, said he's seeing young children suffering from back pain much earlier than in previous generations, and the weight of the backpack is the main contributing factor.Doxey said a cross-country study done in 2006 showed 74.4 percent of backpack users had back pain, more bodily pain and limited physical functioning. Those adolescents carried significantly heavier backpacks.Some conditions that have doctors concerned include chronic pain; functional scoliosis, which is caused when the spine becomes twisted because one shoulder muscle is stronger than the other; and fatigue of the back muscles.Most of the injuries occur when the child is trying to adapt to a heavy load. Kids can also acquire an injury by the way they walk, lean and bend over with the backpack.According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, approximately 5,000 emergency room visits each year result from injuries related to backpacks and back carriers.Students in elementary and secondary schools are more susceptible to injury because their bodies are still developing. Girls are even more at risk because of the physiological demands on their bodies.""You really want a backpack to be lightweight with wide paddle straps, padded back and lumbar support in the padding to prevent slouching. You want it to fit snug on you, and you should wear it on both shoulders,"" Winters said. ""Sometimes having a pack with separate compartments can keep the load where you place it.""""Students can also ask teachers if they can keep a set of books at school and a set at home so they don't have to haul them back and forth every day -- and then of course, there are backpacks on wheels,"" he said.""If the child starts to complain of pain, they need to see a doctor.""(Source: standard.net