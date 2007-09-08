Sunni bloc ends boycott of Iraq parliament

BAGHDAD (AFP) -- A Sunni Arab bloc ended its boycott of Iraq's parliament on Saturday, saying its core demands had been met and it wanted to take part in discussions on a crucial oil law.

The National Dialogue Front led by Sunni Arab politician Saleh al-Mutlak said in a statement its 11 MPs had returned to the 275-seat legislature.It said its demands -- that money be allocated to resettling Iraq's millions of displaced people and more time be given for all parties to discuss the oil law -- had been met.""The government has agreed to allocate funds to displaced families -- and it has agreed to delay negotiations on the oil law until after Ramadan,"" it said, referring to the Muslim fasting month due to begin next week.""We are therefore today heeding the call of the Speaker to end our boycott.""The Front was the last of several boycotting groups to return to parliament, although the cabinet of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki is still running at just over half-strength with walkouts and resignations of 17 of 40 ministers.Parliament which resumed last Tuesday is due in the coming months to review two controversial pieces of legislation -- one which will allow members of Saddam Hussein's Baath party back into positions of authority, the other which will determine how Iraq's oil revenues should be shared.Washington sees resolution of the Baath party issue and the passage of the oil law as benchmarks to measure Iraq's progress towards political reconciliation that will eventually allow a withdrawal of U.S. forces from the war-ravaged country