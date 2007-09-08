Multinational companies’ investments in Iran exceed $1.5b

TEHRAN – The investment of multinational companies from 1993 to June 22, 2007 reached $1.575 billion, Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC) reported here on Saturday.

According to the IFIC statistics, 11 multinational companies invested in Iran within the period.Germany-Spain, Germany-Iran, the United Arab Emirates-Saudi Arabia, Britain-UAE, Ireland-Turkey, Turkey-Iran, Singapore-Britain Virgin Islands, Sweden-Germany-Britain, France-Ireland, India-Pakistan, and Canada-Barbados Islands multinational companies are the investors.Given its $1.230 billion investment, Britain-UAE company ranked first in terms of value