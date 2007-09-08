1,500 mourn S. Korean pastor killed by Taleban

SEOUL (AFP) -- The 21 South Korean survivors of a weeks-long Afghan hostage ordeal attended a tearful funeral Saturday for the pastor killed by their Taleban kidnappers.

About 1,500 friends and relatives packed the Saem-Mul Presbyterian church on the outskirts of Seoul, weeping as a video clip of pastor Bae Hyung-Kyu was shown.Bae, 42, was found shot dead 12 days after the Taleban abducted 16 women and seven men on July 19. He was one of two of the Christian aid workers killed by the militants, who were demanding prisoner releases by the Afghan government.""We thank God he sacrificed himself in this most dangerous place,"" pastor Park Eun-Jo said in a memorial speech.Relatives had refused to hold the funeral before the remaining hostages returned home. After talks with South Korean officials, the Taleban released two women on August 13 and later freed the other hostages.The Afghan government refused to release any prisoners. Seoul agreed in return to withdraw its 210 non-combat troops by year-end, as previously scheduled, and to stop missionaries visiting Afghanistan.Only part of the two-hour service was open to the press, amid fierce criticism of the Christian aid trip.The visit was organized by the Saem-Mul Presbyterian church in defiance of foreign ministry warnings. Before departure the group was pictured posing with an airport notice warning against travel to Afghanistan.Bae's body was donated to a state university hospital for medical research.