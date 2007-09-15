U.S. presence threatens ME security: Iran

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Commander of the Iranian Police force, Ismail Ahmadi-Moqaddam here on Sunday said that U.S. presence in the Middle East threatens regional security.

""The U.S. uses postwar tactics and tries to mobilize regional governments against us, but it has not been successful yet,"" Ahmadi-Moqaddam told reporters.The commander said the great deal of pressure the United States is under has forced Bush to accept a minor withdrawal, even if it is only a ploy to satisfy public opinion.""It seems likely that the Americans will not have a pleasant future in the region and will be forced to give the control back to the locals,"" Ahmadi-Moqaddam said, referring to the occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan.Although occupation and aggression has put a heavy burden on U.S. tax payers and their military, the war on Iraq has cost the Iraqis dearly, he added