New fears for Nepal future

KATHMANDU (BBC)-- Recent serial bombings in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, highlight the fragility of the transition to a new constitution and federal democracy.

Officials and political leaders say the blasts - in which three people were killed and more than 20 wounded - underline the security challenges in the run-up to the constituent assembly elections rescheduled for 22 November.The assembly is to write a new constitution - and, as many optimists argue, a whole new Nepali destiny. At its first meeting it must also decide the fate of King Gyanendra and the monarchy - another tricky issue.But growing divisions between former Maoist rebels and political parties in the governing alliance are casting a shadow over last year's historic peace accord and putting the future in doubt.-------------------------- DistrustThe 2 September blasts follow attacks on non-Maoist leaders by Maoist cadres, chiefly its Young Communist League (YCL).We are afraid that the Maoists will not let the elections happen in NovemberNepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingh KC""The biggest tragedy is this: after the blasts the eight parties - despite being in the ruling coalition - haven't even stood together on one platform to declare their common position,"" says Kanak Mani Dixit, editor of Himal Southasian magazine.As if that was not enough, accusations and counter-accusations over the blasts have brought the deep distrust within the ruling eight-party alliance out into the open.Kathmandu police may still be piecing together information to find out who was responsible for the attacks on civilian targets, but even governing party leaders like Sujata Koirala have already accused the Maoists.This despite at least three little-known new rebel groups - not Maoists - from the restive Madheshi region of southern Nepal claiming responsibility.Sujata Koirala, the only daughter of the prime minister, told a public function recently she suspected the blasts were ""the handiwork of the Maoists, because they have said they don't want elections to happen in November"".The Maoists have rejected the accusation, and pointed the finger at elements in the army and the royal palace.In a secret analysis report submitted to Prime Minister GP Koirala, the army is understood to have said the Maoists masterminded the blasts ""because they have the experience and are opposed to elections"".------------------------- ElectionsLast November, seven political parties and the Maoists signed a peace deal ending 10 years of Maoist insurgency that had claimed more than 13,000 lives.In doing so, the parties pledged a new peaceful, stable and democratic Nepal.The constituent assembly was to write a ""democratic, inclusive new constitution that would put the diverse Nepali people at the centre and make them truly sovereign"", they promised.However, less than a year later, the parties seem ill-prepared for the elections - a vote ruling alliance leaders argue would be ""historic and groundbreaking"".One reason is that, once elected, the assembly is to write a new constitution with a federal system intended to address the grievances of a myriad different ethnic and regional groups.Besides the Maoists, the country's oldest party, the Nepali Congress, and others have agreed to put ""federal democratic republic"" on their election manifestos.The former rebels, meanwhile, are demanding the ""immediate"" declaration of a republic and permission for their former combatants to leave UN-monitored cantonments for ""canvassing and security"" reasons.""The road ahead is tough, we are afraid that the Maoists will not let the elections happen in November,"" admits senior Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingh KC.He is doubtful that the former rebels will allow non-Maoists to peacefully participate in pre-election rallies and meetings.As it is, Nepal's media are awash with reports of Maoists beating up activists from other parties around the country.And recently, things came to a head on the timing of elections, already postponed from June.Top Maoist leaders said the party and the nation were not prepared for the constituent assembly vote on 22 November.""We think this is a very imaginative question, a very hypothetical question that elections can take place in such situations in November,"" Maoist deputy leader Baburam Bhattarai said.He denied, however, that his party no longer wanted elections to a constituent assembly, a demand that has been top of the Maoists' agenda ever since they started their armed uprising in February 1996.'No short-cut'Yet some analysts argue that the delaying tactic is just another Maoist ploy.King Gyanendra's future is the centre of debate""The Maoists are trying to extract the maximum from the state by raising the threat level, which is simply not credible,"" says Kanak Mani Dixit of Himal Southasian.Left-wing analyst and a Maoist-nominated MP in the interim legislature, Hari Roka, says the former rebels have no choice but to take part in a vote.""The Maoists will have to go to elections, there's no short-cut. They can't return to the jungle again.""Maoist top leaders themselves have publicly said that they wouldn't want to break the cease-fire.That means that the former rebels don't want to dump last November's peace agreement just yet.But one thing is for sure: whoever may have detonated them, the Kathmandu blasts have sent a chill down the spine of Nepali officials, politicians and voters looking forward to the crucial November polls. (Source: BBC