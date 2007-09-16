Bahrain-Iran gas talks progress

MANAMA (BNA) -- Bahrain's negotiations to import gas from Iran have made great progress with the second round of talks to be held in Tehran in October, Minister of Oil and Gas Affairs and Head of the Bahrain Authority for Oil and Gas Abdulhussain Mirza said.

Mirza told Bahraini daily 'Al Wasat' that the Iranian delegation which visited Bahrain last week had held successful negotiations with the Bahraini technical committee on importing gas.The minister ruled out any obstacles facing the negotiations