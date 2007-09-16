Canadian summer was warmer than normal again

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Reuters) -- Summer temperatures were 0.9 (C) degrees (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than normal in Canada this year, continuing a long-term trend, weather forecasters said on Friday.

Environment Canada said the average summer temperature has also increased 0.9 (C) degrees since it began keeping national records in 1948, and five of the 10 warmest summers have occurred in the past decade.The highest above-normal temperatures this year were recorded in the wilderness of the northern territory of Nunavut. Temperatures in populated areas of southern Ontario and southern Quebec were the closest to average.The agency said temperatures in Canada can vary greatly from year to year, but the data were ""consistent with what scientists predict will happen more frequently as the world becomes warmer as a result of climate change.