5,000 demonstrators protest against PM in Hungary

BUDAPEST (Xinhua) -- Some five thousand demonstrators gathered on Castle Hill in Budapest on Saturday afternoon for the first of a series of nationwide demonstrations against Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, marking the anniversary of a speech he made, when he admitted to lying to win elections, MTI News Agency reported.

The protestors gathered in front of the Office of the President and played segments of the infamous speech over a loudspeaker system. A group of about 100 activists arrived at about 4:00 pm to join the mostly elderly crowd as the meeting got underway.The activists had participated in a demonstration on the far side of the city and when they found the most direct route -- Chain Bridge -- closed for a weekend festival, some forced their way through the crowd of pedestrians with their vehicles anyway. Others chose alternative bridges.Demonstrators, waving the red-and-white striped flags associated by many with the far right, made a point of halting dark-skinned and Asian tourists and preventing them from entering the square where the protest was underway