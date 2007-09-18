Cities cracking down on saggy pants

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - It's a fashion that started in prison, and now the saggy pants craze has come full circle — low-slung street strutting in some cities may soon mean run-ins with the law, including a stint in jail.

Proposals to ban saggy pants are starting to ride up in several places in the United States. A crackdown is being pushed in Atlanta. And in Trenton, getting caught with your pants down may soon result in not only a fine, but a city worker assessing where your life is headed.""Are they employed? Do they have a high school diploma? It's a wonderful way to redirect at that point,"" said Trenton Councilwoman Annette Lartigue, who is drafting a law to outlaw saggy pants.The fashion is believed to have started in prisons, where inmates aren't given belts with their baggy uniform pants to prevent hangings and beatings. By the late 80s, the trend had made it to gangster rap videos, then went on to skateboarders in the suburbs and high school hallways.""For young people, it's a form of rebellion and identity,"" Adrian ""Easy A.D."" Harris, 43, a founding member of the Bronx's legendary rap group Cold Crush Brothers. ""The young people think it's fashionable. They don't think it's negative.""But for those who want to stop them see it as an indecent, sloppy trend that is a bad influence on children.""It has the potential to catch on with elementary school kids, and we want to stop it before it gets there,"" said C.T. Martin, an Atlanta councilman. ""Teachers have raised questions about what a distraction it is.""In Atlanta, a law has been introduced to ban sagging and punishment could include small fines or community work — but no jail time, Martin said.At Trenton hip-hop clothing store Razor Sharp Clothing Shop 4 Ballers, shopper Mark Wise, 30, said his jeans sag for practical reasons.""The reason I don't wear tight pants is because it's easier to get money out of my pocket this way,"" Wise said. ""It's just more comfortable.""Shop owner Mack Murray said Trenton's proposed ordinance unfairly targets blacks.""Are they going to go after construction workers and plumbers, because their pants sag, too?"" Murray asked. ""They're stereotyping us.""The American Civil Liberties Union agrees.""In Atlanta, we see this as racial profiling,"" said Benetta Standly, statewide organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia. ""It's going to target African-American male youths. There's a fear with people associating the way you dress with crimes being committed.