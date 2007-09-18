German ZEW poll finds fears of wider economic damage

FRANKFURT (AFP) -- A poll of investor confidence in Germany underscored fears Tuesday that shock waves from the U.S. sub-prime mortgage crisis could ripple throughout the eurozone's biggest economy.

But the ZEW research institute also said the German economy remained strong, and analysts noted it was not too surprising that the periodically volatile poll of finance specialists had taken a hit from recent market turbulence.ZEW's closely watched economic expectations index fell 11.2 points to a minus 18.1 points from the level in August of minus 6.9 points, the institute said.Readings below zero indicate that the poll of more than 300 analysts and institutional investors expects the German economy to slow down.Coming on the heels of a minus reading in August, the survey showed that experts who tracked the collapse of the high-risk U.S. market for home loans ""do not rule out the possibility that the crisis could spill over to the German economy,"" ZEW said in a statement.German exports in particular could be affected by a slow-down of the U.S. economy, the institute added, though it also noted that ""fundamental data for Germany"" was still good.At Commerzbank, economist Christoph Weil said: ""It now seems more and more likely that that German economy will be shifting down a gear or two.""The sharp drop ""does not automatically mean a recession around the corner,"" he nonetheless added.UBS analyst Martin Lueck said that because the ZEW polls financial market players, ""it is understandable that the current market turbulence has led to dramatic changes in some sub-indices.""He highlighted an index for the U.S. economy, which fell by 28 points to minus 56.7 points.Holger Schmieding, chief European economist at the Bank of America said: ""Pundits are feeling a little gloomy. No surprise in that.""While those polled were concerned about potential effects on banks, insurers and construction companies, they were not as worried about the outlook for consumption, he added.Earlier Tuesday, European Central Bank governing council member Yves Mersch said the banking system turbulence represented a healthy correction.""We are going to reach a better re-appreciation of risks,"" Mersch, who is also governor of the Luxembourg central bank, told the German banking daily Boersen-Zeitung.In Britain meanwhile, fewer customers of the embattled bank Northern Rock queued to withdraw cash and the share price rebounded following a government pledge of backing.But it seemed certain that parts of Europe's economy would be affected by the U.S. crisis.Analysts at the French bank BNP-Paribas forecast that weaker than expected U.S. consumption and economic growth ""would spread across Europe via external trade.""German growth was forecast to slow notably next year, and effects of the sub-prime crisis ""are likely to materialize progressively in Europe,"" BNP analyst Frederique Cerisier bank said.ZEW president Wolfgang Franz said that ""higher uncertainty and the loss of confidence may also have a negative impact"" on German growth, but Schmieding at Bank of America warned against extrapolating from the financial poll to the wider economy.The index ""provides few clues on how much the economy may slow down,"" he said, and forecast the German economy could rebound early next year.""The chances that growth could be back above trend by next Easter, supported by a steady improvement in the disposable incomes of consumers, remain bright,"" he said