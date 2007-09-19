VIENNA (IRNA) -- German ambassador to the IAEA Peter Gottwald said on Wednesday that his country highly respects the measures taken by IAEA Chief Mohammed ElBaradei.

""These are mostly the media comments... Germany fully trusts the professional and impartial conduct of the IAEA chief,"" said Gottwald in an interview with IRNA when asked to comment on the claims that ElBaradei's function is mostly diplomatic rather than technical in nature.He also expressed his opinion on use of confrontation rather than seeking peaceful means to solve Iran's nuclear problem. ""These days, we have seen reports about dangers of confrontational methods.I emphasize however that one should always be in favor of methods other than confrontation.""He said the best way is to try to solve the issue based on a plan of action agreed upon by Iran and the IAEA, which is now being speedily implemented.He cautioned against any move based on method of confrontation