SEC filings: Midwest sought other buyers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Facing a hostile takeover by rival AirTran Holdings Inc., Midwest Air Group Inc. contacted several companies to persuade them to buy the airline instead, according to new regulatory filings.

A week after Midwest shareholders replaced three board members with a slate nominated by AirTran -- putting more pressure on Midwest to accept a deal -- the company's top executive called his counterpart at Northwest Airlines Corp. to see if the airline would be interested in a possible buyout, Midwest said in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.That late June conversation between Midwest Chairman and Chief Executive Timothy E. Hoeksema and Northwest Chief Executive Doug Steenland ""discussed Northwest's interest in exploring a possible transaction,"" the filings said.On July 13, Hoeksema called David Bonderman, managing partner of private equity firm TPG Capital, to gauge his interest, the documents said.The calls worked. AirTran's offers were spurned and TPG and Northwest eventually partnered on a $450m cash buyout that Midwest accepted in August.The filings were copies of letters sent to shareholders explaining the deal and calling for a special shareholders meeting Oct. 30 to put it to a vote. A majority of shareholders must approve the buyout, which will pay Midwest shareholders $17 a share in cash. The company has about 26.6m shares outstanding.Midwest anticipates shareholders will approve the deal, said Dennis O'Reilly, vice president of investor relations and Midwest's treasurer.Midwest shares rose 11 cents to $16.45.AirTran first approached Midwest about a buyout in June 2005, offering the equivalent of about $78m, or $4.50 a share. AirTran took the potential buyout public last December when Midwest's board spurned a sweetened offer of $11.25 a share, or about $290m.As months passed and the offers rose, Midwest looked elsewhere, according to the filings.""Over the course of the next several months, we contacted a number of potential strategic partners,"" Midwest said in the filings, though it did not name companies other than TPG and Northwest.Northwest spokesman Darren Shannon said Midwest's financial adviser, Goldman Sachs, also had a hand in bringing the three companies together and facilitating the deal. Midwest will pay Goldman Sachs $9.6m for the advising services, the filings said.AirTran never let up in its effort to create a national, low-cost carrier through a merger with Midwest. The Orlando, Fla.-based operator of AirTran Airways made a final offer in August, offering Midwest shareholders $10 in cash and 0.6056 of a share of AirTran stock for each Midwest share. The deal's value depended on the price of AirTran shares. On the day it was made, it was worth $16.25, or about $445m.Midwest went with the all-cash TPG deal, saying its board believed that sale provided more value to shareholders than AirTran's cash-and-stock deal.The TPG deal also allowed Midwest to keep its name and independence. AirTran had said it would merge Midwest under the AirTran name.The filings said Midwest's board looked at whether the deal would need antitrust approval, because of Northwest's involvement.The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.