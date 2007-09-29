Argentine first lady looks presidential in campaign

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -- First lady Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is still just a presidential candidate, but she is already acting as though she is leading Argentina.

Buoyed by a more than 25 percentage point lead in the polls, Fernandez is using frequent trips abroad and tightly scripted campaign appearances at home to bolster her standing as the runaway favorite in the October 28 vote.""Her campaign is basically being run as if she's already won -- and she's succeeding in doing it,"" said political commentator and columnist James Neilson.Polls show Fernandez, a 54-year-old senator bidding to become Argentina's first elected female president, likely to win in a first round of voting with around 45 percent. Trailing with about 15 percent support each are Elisa Carrio, a center-left former lawmaker, and Roberto Lavagna, an ex-economy minister.A forceful orator, Fernandez has sustained her lead since launching her candidacy two months ago.An early campaign slogan, ""The change has just begun"" has been replaced with ""The change continues,"" indicating she is likely to maintain her husband's (President Nestor Kirchner) economic policies. But her campaign platform remains vague.The economy has grown by more than 8 percent a year since Kirchner took office in 2003, and many Argentines credit him with engineering the country's economic revival. Kirchner remains popular, with around 50 percent approval ratings.Fernandez's opponents say she is failing to address how she might handle looming challenges such as energy shortages, a dwindling budget surplus and high inflation.