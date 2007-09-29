No breakthrough in Kosovo meeting, more talks in October

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) -- Serbia and Kosovo's Albanian leaders on Friday failed to narrow their differences in crunch talks here on the breakaway Serbian province's future status but agreed to meet again in Brussels next month.

""We will have our next meeting with both parties in Brussels on October 14,"" said German mediator Wolfgang Ischinger, a member of the troika composed of the European Union, Russia and the United States mediating the talks.The troika has until December 10 to complete their last-ditch effort to find a compromise acceptable to both sides, with the separatist Kosovo leaders threatening to declare independence unilaterally.After the meeting, Serbian Prime Minister Vojislav Kostunica expressed disappointment.""I must say that I am a bit disappointed because this is the second round of talks that has happened in two years,"" he told a press conference.""I'm afraid the other (side) is encouraged by some countries, mostly the United States, not to negotiate, feeling quite secure because it can be granted its independence.""Kostunica blamed the United States for the stalemate, accusing Washington of pushing for months for Kosovo independence, even if it means recognizing a unilateral declaration of independence by Kosovo's majority Albanians, who comprise 90 percent of the territory's population.Kosovo, which legally remains a province of Serbia, has been run by a UN mission since NATO forced Belgrade-backed troops to withdraw in 1999, ending a brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanians separatists.In a joint statement Thursday, members of the six-nation contact group on Kosovo -- Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Russia and the United States -- said they endorsed UN chief Ban Ki-moon's assessment that ""the status quo is not sustainable.""""It has damaging consequences for Kosovo's political, social and economic development and for the underlying stability of the region. A solution therefore has to be found without delay,"" the statement said.The two sides ""need to engage with the troika (of mediators) with a constructive spirit,"" said British Foreign Secretary David Miliband.In Thursday's talks, U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice reiterated U.S. backing for the three mediators, State Department spokesman Edgar Vasquez said.""She stressed that the troika process is not open-ended,"" and will end on December 10, he said.The direct talks, part of a process that began in August after the Security Council failed to agree on UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari's blueprint for Kosovo's supervised independence, are a last-ditch attempt to bridge the differences between the parties.Troika members -- Ischinger, U.S. diplomat Frank Wisner and Russian envoy Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko -- are to report to Ban on the outcome of the negotiating process by December 10.""We prefer a solution through the Security Council but we are also prepared to offer and make the final solution by ourselves. This process can lead us to making a unilateral declaration of independence,"" Kosovo Prime Minister Agim Ceku said before flying to New York for the talks.That argument has resonance in Spain -- facing problems with Basque separatists -- while Greece, Cyprus and Slovakia are known to be reluctant to recognize any unilateral move or an imposed UN solution.