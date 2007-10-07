Chrysler is UAW's next target for contract talks, people say

Chrysler LLC was chosen as the next target for union contract talks as the United Auto Workers seeks to extend terms of last month's accord with General Motors Corp., three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The UAW will further delay discussions with Ford Motor Co. to focus on Chrysler, the third-largest U.S.-based automaker, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.The selection means UAW President Ron Gettelfinger will bargain with Chrysler's new private-equity owner and a chief with two months' experience in the industry.Former Home Depot Inc. Chief Executive Officer Robert Nardelli, 59, joined Chrysler in August after Cerberus Capital Management LP bought the automaker from the former DaimlerChrysler AG of Germany.“There's no reason to think that Chrysler won't come to an agreement similar to GM's,” said Harry Katz, a labor relations professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. “How could Chrysler take a strike? With GM and Ford operating, plus the imports, the cost of that would be incredible.”GM contractThe highlight of the GM contract is GM's commitment to shed $50 billion in retiree health-care obligations by putting $29.9 billion into a union-run retiree-health fund.In its contract, GM also assured future work for at least 55 of 82 UAW plants in the U.S. and agreed to stop sending new work to outside suppliers.The automaker, in turn, will pay less to new employees, meaning labor costs will decline as current factory workers retire.Chrysler spokeswoman Michele Tinson, UAW spokesman Roger Kerson and Ford spokesman Mark Truby declined to comment.GM, Ford and Chrysler have said retiree health costs are part of the reason they must pay $25 to $30 more an hour for American factory workers than Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. pay at their U.S. plants.Chrysler, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, and Ford were both unprofitable last year and will use the talks to cut costs and become more competitive against overseas automakers.Chrysler had a loss of $680 million, while Ford, based in Dearborn, Michigan, posted a record deficit of $12.6 billion.Contracts extendedThe union extended contracts with Ford and Chrysler past a Sept. 14 expiration while bargaining with GM. Twelve days later, the UAW agreed to a four-year contract with GM following a two- day strike.Workers are voting on the GM contract through Oct. 10. At least 13 union locals have reported approval of the contract and at least two have voted against.The UAW typically seeks to use the contract with the first U.S. automaker as a template for the other two.“The broad framework of the GM contract is certainly something we can live with,” Ford Chairman William Clay Ford Jr. told reporters at a civic event this week in Chicago.Bill Ford passed the CEO reins 13 months ago to Alan Mulally, 62, another auto-industry outsider, who joined from aircraft maker Boeing Co.Cerberus, which paid $7.4 billion for its 80.1 percent stake in Chrysler, wants to concentrate its investments on boosting revenue sources.The automaker may also be reluctant to follow GM in providing specific job guarantees as such a pledge may hamper the overhaul of its U.S. operations. Chrysler is eight months into a three-year plan that includes job cuts.Chrysler has an additional issue beyond retiree health care.In 2005, the UAW agreed to health-care concessions with GM and Ford that diverted $1 an hour in future pay increases to finance retiree health care and required retirees to pay as much as $752 a year for family coverage.Only 51 percent of union members at Ford voted in favor of the givebacks. The UAW then decided against negotiating the same concessions with Chrysler.On July 20, Chrysler President Tom Lasorda, 53, said the $1-an-hour pay cut would still be an issue during bargaining with the UAW on a new national contract.(Source: Bloomberg)