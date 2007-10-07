7-year-old Iranian wins prize at UN art competition

TEHRAN -- Seven-year-old Amir-Hossein Kazemi of Tehran was awarded the Merit Certificate prize at the United Nations International Children’s Art Competition.

For the event, children from around the world created over 12,000 paintings depicting various aspects of poverty and proposing ways to eradicate it.The 50 best artworks will be displayed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in a special exhibition commemorating the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on October 17, 2007