Ghadir Company’s urea unit to start work today

TEHRAN (PIN) – Ghadir Petrochemical Company managing director announced that the urea unit of the complex would go on stream today, Oct. 15.

Mohammad-Hassan Keshvari Sunday told reporters arrangements were being made to rerun the company’s urea plant, adding 10 thousand tons of urea had so far been transferred from the warehouses.Keshvari said the urea unit stopped work on July 27 when the complex’s warehouses had no more room to store the substance.With an annual nominal production of one million tons of urea and 680 thousand tons of ammoniac, Ghadir Petrochemical Company started work last March.Urea is the main product of the complex and ammoniac produced by the plant is used for production of urea.Ghadir petrochemical project is among the plans of the first site of Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) and will be officially inaugurated in the presence of President Mahmud Ahmadinejad late Oct.Ghadir Petrochemical Company exported 115.5 thousand metric tons of ammoniac in the past six months.