India seeks meeting with Pakistan on IPI gas pipeline

India has sought to hold a bilateral meeting with Pakistan to resolve lingering differences between the two countries over transit fees that India needs to pay to Pakistan for the gas through a pipeline from Iran to India via Pakistan, a senior government official said on Monday.

“Mutually convenient dates for the bilateral meeting with Pakistan are being finalized,” said the official, citing Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Murli Deora’s statement last week while addressing a parliamentary panel.Deora’s comments to the panel came ahead of a meeting scheduled to start on Tuesday in Islamabad between Iran and Pakistan to discuss the pipeline project. India has decided to stay away from the meeting.This would be the second time India chose to absent itself from the trilateral meetings. Last month, India did not participate in the trilateral meeting of experts in Tehran. At that time, both Iran and Pakistan vowed to press ahead with the pipeline project even without India’s participation, while India reiterated its commitment to the project.India said the transit fee issue must first be resolved between India and Pakistan before any trilateral meeting.The bilateral ministerial level talks with Pakistan are likely either in October or early November, the official said.India, which initially urged Pakistan to waive off the transit fee, is reportedly willing to pay around $0.60/MMBtu as transportation and transit fee to Pakistan for the gas delivered at its border. Pakistan is seeking a better price.The three countries aim to build a 2,775km natural gas pipeline, 750km of which would pass through Pakistan. In the first phase, Iran would supply 60 million cubic meters per day of gas to be shared equally between Pakistan and India.The supply would rise to 90 million cu. m. in the second phase. The $7 billion project would reach its full supply capacity of 150 million cu. m. per day in the final phase. The gas would originate from the Iranian port city of Assaluyeh, the landfall point of gas produced in the South Pars fields.(Source: Platts)