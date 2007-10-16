More Masters misery as Safin crashes to Karlovic in Madrid

MADRID (AFP) -- Big-serving Ivo Karlovic compounded the Madrid Masters misery for mountain-climbing Russian Marat Safin as he bundled the 2004 champion out 6-3, 6-4 here on Tuesday.

The 57-minute rout was signed and sealed by the powerful Croatian with his 17th ace, slightly below his running average of 20-plus per match.The defeat leaves former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner Safin sifting through the residue of his season.Just back a few weeks ago from a Tibetian climbing expedition, the 27-year-old may wish to be heading back up the mountain for contemplation.The number 36th has lurched to a miserable 2007 record at the Masters level, losing four times in opening matches and never advancing past the second round in eight attempts.""My aim for this season is just to finish the year, that's it,"" said the disheartened Russian. ""I don't know where I will play next, as I need to ask for a wildcard.""I just want to finish and start slowly preparing for 2008.""Victory marked the ninth win in ten matches for the 24th-ranked Karlovic, who won the Stockholm Open at the weekend for his third title of the season on a different surface.He and Roger Federer are the only two men on the ATP who can claim that honor this season.Safin said that his expedition with a Russian team is now a part of his past. ""I enjoyed the mountain, it was the right thing to do,"" he said of the September outing.""I'm rejuvenated as a person as well as a player. I would like to go back but there are no immediate plans.""While top seed and defending champion Federer prepared to play his first ATP match since lifting a fourth straight U.S. Open crown, first-round action continued.German Nicolas Kiefer,Germany beat the weekend's losing Vienna finalist Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-5, 6-3 while Spain's Nicolas Almagro put out Frenchman Fabrice Santoro 6-4, 6-4.