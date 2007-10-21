Lebanon elections likely to be postponed

BEIRUT (AP) -- Lebanon's presidential election scheduled for Tuesday will most likely be postponed to give room for rival Lebanese factions to agree on a consensus candidate, parliamentary deputies said late Saturday.

Three parliamentarians from the two rival camps, all speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation and in the absence of a formal announcement, said the postponement aimed at allowing space for political and mediation initiatives to bear fruit.The Parliament was set to meet Tuesday to try again to choose a successor to President Emile Lahoud, who steps down Nov. 24, after an opposition boycott prevented an election during the Sept. 25 session.Many politicians from the two rival camps, however, expressed doubts that a new president could be elected by then in the absence of an agreement on a consensus candidate by the deadlocked pro-government and opposition factions.The postponement decision, which has yet to be formally announced by the Parliament speaker, came after the foreign ministers of France, Italy and Spain traveled to Beirut and gathered leaders of both camps to urge them to agree on a candidate and stave off potential political chaos.There are fears that if the deadlock persists, the country could end up with two rival governments, like what happened in the final two years of the country's 1975-1990 civil war.