Iranian diplomacy aims to secure national interests: president

TEHRAN -- Iran’s new round of diplomatic activities is meant to defend national security, help the international community establish peace and security in the world, and advocate international peace and brotherhood, President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said here on Wednesday.

History shows that Iranian determination and realism have influenced many world decision-makers, he added.Commenting on Iran’s nuclear program, Ahmadinejad said that the Islamic Republic believes the nuclear dossier has been closed from the political perspective.He expressed hope that the International Atomic Energy Agency would carry out its responsibilities in regard to the Iranian nuclear dossier, but added that the West would not be able to deprive Iran of its inalienable rights through launching a psychological warfare campaign against the country.Asked whether Iran has received any proposals on the nuclear program, Ahmadinejad said Iran considers all proposals on the nuclear issue but they will not cause a shift in the country’s nuclear stance.“We are open to negotiation and will answer any questions on the nuclear issue but will never forego our right to nuclear technology,” Ahmadinejad asserted.Iran supports peace and security in the world and intends to develop nuclear technology in order to produce 20,000 megawatts of electricity, he explained.He shrugged off Western powers’ threat to launch a military strike against Iran, adding, “The enemy is angry with us. They throw darts at the map of Iran, and then they say, ‘We want to attack Iran.’”Last year the Islamic Republic proposed the establishment of an international consortium for participating in Iran’s uranium enrichment program, Ahmadinejad said, adding, “Some countries have recently stated they are prepared to participate in the nuclear program, but we have told them that the proposal was based on the situation last year. Today, in view of Iran’s progress in the nuclear program, new terms must be defined.”--------- Mottaki firmly standing at his postAhmadinejad rejected the recent reports on the alleged resignation of Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki, saying they are part of a psychological operation.“Mr. Mottaki is firmly standing at his post and is happily doing his job,” said the president.On the resignation of Ali Larijani as Supreme National Security Council secretary, Ahmadinejad said that the resignation was accepted at Larijani’s own request, adding, “Mr. Larijani had handed in his resignation several times before.