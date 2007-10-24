Prodi meets new Iranian nuclear negotiator

ROME (AFP) -- Iran's new nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili met Wednesday with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, a day after holding ""constructive"" talks in Rome with EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana.

Jalili went into the meeting with Prodi accompanied by Ali Larijani, the man he replaced as Tehran's point man on the nuclear issue when Larijani resigned on Sunday.Prodi was to meet next with Solana, after which the two were to hold a joint press briefing at 3:30 pm (1330 GMT).Solana, who described his meeting with Jalili and Larijani on Tuesday as ""constructive,"" is to present a report in November to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) and Germany on his discussions with Iran.The Security Council has passed two resolutions imposing sanctions on Iran, and Washington is seeking a third over Tehran's refusal to suspend its uranium enrichment program.Prodi and his Italian Foreign Minister Massimo D'Alema have both spoken out strongly in favor of negotiations with Tehran while not ruling out stepped-up sanctions.