Turkish army confirms return of soldiers

ANKARA (AFP) -- The head of the Turkish army announced Sunday the ""reintegration"" into the armed forces of eight soldiers officially reported as missing in northern Iraq, following reports they had been freed by Kurdish rebels there.

""The eight personnel concerned were reintegrated into the Turkish armed forces on 4 November, 2007,"" a statement from the army said.Rebels of the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said they handed over the soldiers to senior officials from Iraq's northern regional government at 7:30 am (0430 GMT) Iraqi time.Abdurrahman Cadirci, the PKK's head of foreign relations, said the release came after mediation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Ahmed Turk, the head of the Party for Democratic Society, a political group based in Turkey.The KRG also confirmed the release of the eight.The Turkish troops were captured when the PKK ambushed their unit near the border with Iraq on October 21.The attack left 12 other soldiers dead, raising regional tensions as Turkey threatened to launch military strikes in Iraqi territory to flush the rebels from their bases in the Qandil mountains along the border.The soldiers were taken by a Turkish military plane from the airport in Erbil, Iraq, to an undisclosed destination, a Kurdish source said.