Ronaldo expected on bench for Shakhtar clash

ROME (AFP) -- Brazil striker Ronaldo has been included by Carlo Ancelotti in the mis-firing AC Milan squad for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Although leading the group with six points from two matches, AC Milan are in serious trouble at home, having managed just four points and three goals from their six home league matches this season.The need for the three-times former world player of the year to come back to action for the first time this season has never been greater.Ancelotti had said on Friday that Ronaldo will be back soon, although he put no date on the Brazilian's return, and the player who was once the most feared forward in world football should be on the bench in the Ukraine.""We don't have a precise date for his return, we will see how things pan out in the coming days,"" said Ancelotti on the Milan website on Friday.""I can only tell you that he is well; he is over his problems but we are not sure when he will play again, although it will be soon.""Ronaldo, who has been training normally with his teammates this week, joined Milan from Real Madrid in January and scored seven goals in 14 matches last season.He previously played for Milan's bitter city rivals Inter for five years although he spent much of that spell injured and scored 49 goals in just 69 league matches during that period.