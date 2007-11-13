Iran-China cooperation promotes world peace: president

TEHRAN -- The expansion of comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China is in the two countries’ national interests and will help reinforce peace and stability in the region and the world, President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said here on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi, Ahmadinejad added, “The history of Iran-China relations has never witnessed any conflicts, and the two countries have always enjoyed a common view” on international issues.He expressed appreciation for China’s efforts to support Iran’ rights at all international gatherings, adding, “Iran will certainly also support China’s rights at all international venues.”He said, “The enemies of the two nations do not want us to have friendly relations, but they should understand that the two countries’ high-ranking officials are determined to expand comprehensive ties and nothing can impede the growth of these friendly relations.”On Iran’s nuclear activities, the president said that Iran, as a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), is determined to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.Iran is not in favor of tension in the region and wants to continue talks with the UN nuclear watchdog and the European Union to resolve the remaining differences over the nuclear program, Ahmadinejad stated.Yang said, “China is a true friend of Iran and it is interested in expanding friendly relations with the Islamic Republic.”He referred to the two countries’ historic relations, adding, “The Chinese government attaches great importance to the expansion of ties with Iran.”The Chinese foreign minister acknowledged Iran’s right to utilize peaceful nuclear technology and described cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA as positive.Yang also said Beijing opposes the United States’ imposition of unilateral sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran