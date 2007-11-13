Turkmenistan unveils long-term energy plan

ASHGABAT (Reuters) -- Turkmenistan, Central Asia's top natural gas exporter, plans to more than triple its natural gas production by 2030 and deepen its ties with global energy powers as it seeks to diversify energy export routes.

The Caspian nation, increasingly attractive to foreign investors as it emerges from decades of isolation, plans to produce 80 billion cubic meters of gas this year but it still relies on a Russian-controlled pipeline network for its exports.In remarks published by state media ahead of an oil and gas conference in Ashgabat this week, President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said his former Soviet nation sought to boost production to 250 billion cubic meters by 2030.""To be able to achieve that we need to deepen our development of the oil and gas industry,"" he said.""We would like to invest big funds in energy production to expand exploration work and create new production capacity in the processing industry. But this is possible only as a result of mutually advantageous international cooperation.""Turkmenistan is keen to showcase its improving investment climate as Western and Russian energy majors eye new opportunities in a country which has yet to publish a precise estimate of its natural gas reserves.Following the death last December of Turkmenistan's long-serving leader Saparmurat Niyazov, global companies such as BP, Total, and Chevron have intensified their contacts with the strategically placed nation.The European Union, however, has urged Berdymukhamedov to show equal commitment to improving Turkmenistan's human rights record following a 21-year rule by Niyazov who brooked no dissent and kept many of his political opponents in jail.------------------------------- CooperationHundreds of international oil and gas executives as well as senior U.S. and EU energy officials are due to gather in the Turkmen capital this week for the annual conference to discuss investment opportunities in the desert nation.""We are always ready for cooperation with well-known companies with vast experience in production and modern equipment, with global financial organizations and banks to implement big oil and gas projects,"" Berdymukhamedov said.This year's planned gas production includes 58 billion slated for export through a pipeline network controlled by Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, as well as a small amount of gas to neighboring Iran.The country raised gas production by 10 percent in the first 10 months of this year to 59.3 billion cubic meters. It also produced 8 million tons of oil and gas condensate in this period, a 9 percent rise year on year.Berdymukhamedov said his long-term expansion plan also included raising crude production to 110 million tons by 2030. Kazakhstan, Central Asia's top oil producer, pumps about 65 million tons a year.Most crude production is handled by the state oil company, Turkmenneft, but a handful of foreign companies, such as Dubai-based oil explorer Dragon Oil Plc. and UK-based Burren Energy Plc., also operate in the country.