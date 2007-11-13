Biden calls for changes in veterans care

DES MOINES, Iowa. (AP) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden said the nation needs to radically streamline the way veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan qualify for medical care in government-run veterans hospitals.

""There are intolerable delays in qualifying,"" he said Sunday in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.Some veterans returning from war have had to wait as much as 170 days for their application for care to go through. If they have to appeal, many wait 200 or more days, said Biden, who was campaigning in Iowa.""We are bringing home so many veterans with traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress syndrome,"" he said. ""Because of the nature of deployment and repeated deployment, I want to make sure they don't get caught up in this delay.""Biden, a Delaware senator and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he wants the government to presume that soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan with brain injury or post-traumatic stress received their injuries because of their battlefield service.Currently, soldiers must prove their injuries were the result of war, he said. Biden wants the presumption to shift in favor of the soldier unless the government can prove differently.""If we allow them to get caught up in this bureaucratic nightmare, we will be inflicting another wound on them,"" he said.He criticized the Bush administration for resisting attempts to increase funding for veterans care. He said the administration fears that acknowledging so many soldiers need care will bring out the true cost of the war in Iraq.""It will bring out the fact that the cost of this war has been immense in terms of blood and treasure,"" Biden said.