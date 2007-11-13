Rio Tinto rejects $350b BHP Billiton bid

SYDNEY (AFP) -- Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto formally informed shareholders yesterday that it had rejected an unsolicited 350-billion U.S. dollar merger proposal from BHP Billiton.

Rio Tinto knocked back BHP's three-for-one share swap offer last week and has twice refused requests from the world's largest miner to hold talks on the mega-merger, saying the offer undervalued the company.Rio Tinto, itself the world's third-largest miner, formally notified its shareholders of the decision in a letter sent to the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday.""Your boards gave the proposal careful consideration and concluded that it significantly undervalues Rio Tinto and its prospects. Accordingly, the boards unanimously rejected the proposal,"" Rio Tinto chairman Paul Skinner said in the letter.BHP argues the proposal is ""logical and compelling"" because it will unlock 3.7 billion U.S. dollars a year in enhanced earnings and cost-saving synergies for shareholders of both companies.Chief Executive Marius Kloppers hinted that BHP could launch a hostile takeover bid if the Rio Tinto board continued to hold out.Rio Tinto was down 80 cents at 138.94 dollars at noon in a rising overall Australian share market as investors took a wait-and-see attitude to the proposed takeover, while BHP was down 25 cents at 41.45 dollars.