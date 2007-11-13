Airbus signs Yemenia as Dubai orders soar

DUBAI (Reuters) -- Airbus said yesterday it expects at least 290 plane orders from the Dubai Air Show, where its battle with Boeing Co. has dominated some $85b in announcements this week.

Both companies expect a record year, but Airbus says its orders at Dubai have helped push it ahead of Boeing.Yesterday, Airbus added a $2b order with Yemen's Yemenia for 10 A350 XWB planes and one for 8 single-aisle A320s from Pakistan's Airblue worth about $520 million.The show, which ended yesterday, dwarfed the total of $21 billion in new business announced when last held in 2005 and put Dubai among the world's biggest aerospace events alongside shows in Paris and in Farnborough, England.Sales figures are in list prices which conceal discounts that are an industry norm, but the sheer number of aircraft involved for both companies indicate 2007 will be their busiest year ever.Airbus said the intake at Dubai had boosted it above Boeing this week in their battle for annual orders, a race Boeing won in 2006 for the first time in six years. At the end of September, Boeing was leading 903 to 854.High crude oil prices are helping sales of new, more fuel-efficient models such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.------------ New marketsThe Middle East's largest low-cost carrier, Air Arabia, along with Saudi Arabian Airlines and Oman Air have announced deals for Airbus planes worth a combined $6b this week.Such demand has put the Dubai Air Show among the world's top aerospace events. The Paris show in June was also surprisingly large, with France-based Airbus announcing deals for 425 planes versus 81 for Boeing.Airbus is typically more likely than Boeing to save up announcements for air shows. The U.S. company announced a $5.2b order from Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific last week, for example.Tom Enders, chief executive of Airbus, told reporters that in addition to winning new customers, the planemaker needed to focus on delivering its products on time and on budget as it recovers from the costly delay of its A380 superjumbo.That delay and a weak dollar have triggered the company's Power8 cost savings drive, which parent firm EADS said last week would have to get even tougher to address the dollar's recent further decline.