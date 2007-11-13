Art news in brief

Iranian film nominated for Golden Key at German festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian director Ramtin Lavafipur’s documentary “Behind That Snowy Hill” has been nominated for the Golden Key at the 24th Kassel Documentary Film and Video Festival, which opened on November 13 and runs until November 18 in the German city.The six-day Kassel Documentary Film and Video Festival is held annually in November to highlight contemporary documentary films and videos.“Behind That Snowy Hill” is about the mysterious life of an old woman who resides in a deserted village for many years.----------“A Cozy Place for the Fish” wins second prize at Munich festivalTEHRAN -- Iranian director Nasser Zamiri’s “A Cozy Place for the Fish” won the second prize at the Fifth International Festival of Short Films “The Way We Live”, which was held in Munich, Germany from November 7 to 10.The film was produced by Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC).SB/HG END MNA