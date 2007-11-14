HONG KONG (AFP) -- Hong Kong share prices jumped 3.5 percent in opening trade Wednesday on Wall Street's rebound and hopes that China's plan to allow its citizens to trade the city's stocks is pushing through, dealers said.

They said China Mobile led the early gains after news that it is in preliminary talks with Apple over a possible launch of the iPhone in the Chinese market.The benchmark Hang Seng Index opened up 984.05 points at 28,787.40.U.S. shares rallied Tuesday after Goldman Sachs said it will not incur significant losses from the troubled sub-prime mortgage market, while retail giant Wal-Mart reported a higher-than-forecast third-quarter net profit.Investors also bought shares on optimism that Chinese citizens will be able to buy and sell Hong Kong shares in the coming months after the Standard newspaper reported that the scheme's implementation was on track.Hong Kong Association of Banks chairman Peter Sullivan was quoted as saying that the plan was not delayed or halted, and that mainland officials are studying the details of the policy.