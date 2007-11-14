LONDON (BBC) -- A Bolton mother has given birth to a ""miracle baby"" following keyhole surgery to correct a prolapsed womb.

Sarah Wiffen, 31, from Darcy Lever, Bolton, gave birth to daughter Natalya by Caesarean section at the Royal Bolton Hospital.Weighing in at 6lb 15oz (3.15kg), she is thought to be the first baby in the world to be born after the procedure.Health professionals at the hospital hope they can use the procedure on women in the future.Miss Wiffen was diagnosed with the condition after the birth of her second son and was told she would need a hysterectomy with no chance of having another child.However just two months after surgery she fell pregnant.Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Jonathan Broome carried out the keyhole surgery and delivered the baby.He said ""I felt that by doing this procedure it still gave her the chance of another baby. It is something we can learn from and hopefully repeat for other women.""