Schumacher would be a hit at McClaren, says Coulthard

BERLIN (AFP) -- A year after his last Formula One race, seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher could fill the vacancy at McClaren and dominate the track again, British driver David Coulthard told the German press on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Scot watched in awe on Tuesday as Schumacher -- who retired at the end of the 2006 season -- showed no signs of his year away as he test drove for his old team Ferrari to put their car through its paces.He recorded the fastest time of 1min 21.922sec over the 64 laps test-driving in Spain.Red Bull driver Coulthard said Schumacher, 38, who last raced at the Brazilian Grand Prix in October 2006, could return to dominate Formula One again, if he wanted to step out of retirement.Especially if he chose to fill the gap at McClaren recently vacated by twice world champ Fernando Alonso as the British-based team look for a driver to partner Lewis Hamilton.""No one should doubt Michael's quality for a moment, he hasn't lost anything,"" Coulthard told German tabloid Bild.""He could make a return to Formula One anytime he wants.""If McLaren needs another driver -- Michael would be a fantastic solution.""Schumacher blazed around the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain and fellow Ferrari test driver Luca Badoer watched in wonder.""It is unbelievable what Michael can still do,"" said Badoer.""It barely looks like he has spent a day away from the track, let alone a year.""He is definitely the fastest driver of the world.""But Schumacher has ruled out a return to fulltime racing on numerous occasions, insisting he prefers time with his family rather than the persistent pressure of the track.""I hope that I can support Ferrari during the preparations for the new season,"" he said.But Coulthard put the admiring glances of fans into words when he added: ""Paul McCartney never forgot how to make good music and Michael has never forgotten how to drive fast cars.""