Iraq war funding may be held up for months

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Congress likely will hold off on sending President Bush money for Iraq until early next year, pushing the Pentagon to the brink of an accounting nightmare and deepening Democrats' conflict with the White House on the war.

Democrats say the tough approach is needed.""Everybody knows that the president is stuck in his place, a place where he wants a 10-year war,"" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.This week, the House passed a bill that would provide $50 billion for combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan -- about one-fourth of the amount Bush wants -- but require that troops start coming home. The measure, which passed 218-203, sets a goal of ending combat by December 15, 2008.The Senate planned to vote as early as Friday on the measure, although it was not expected to pass. Democrats hold a narrow majority and 60 votes are needed for the measure to advance.Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, said Thursday that if Congress was unable to pass legislation that sets a timetable on the war -- the most likely scenario -- they would drop the issue until next year. In the meantime, Democrats say, the Pentagon can eat into its $471 billion annual budget without being forced to take drastic steps.""The days of a free lunch are over,"" said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York.Defense Secretary Robert Gates said that unless Congress passes funding for the war within days, he will direct the Army and Marine Corps to begin developing plans to lay off employees and terminate contracts early next year.Gates, who met with lawmakers on Wednesday, said he does not have the money or the flexibility to move funds around to adequately cover the costs of the continuing operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.""There is a misperception that this department can continue funding our troops in the field for an indefinite period of time through accounting maneuvers, that we can shuffle money around the department. This is a serious misconception,"" Gates told reporters at the Pentagon.As a result, he said, he is faced with the undesirable task of preparing to cease operations at Army bases by mid-February, and lay off about 100,000 Defense Department employees and an equal number of civilian contractors. A month later, he said, similar moves would have to be made by the Marines.Some members of Congress believe the Pentagon can switch enough money to cover the war accounts, Gates said. But he added that he only has the flexibility to transfer about $3.7 billion, which is just one week's worth of war expenses. Lawmakers, he said, may not understand how complicated and restrictive the situation is.