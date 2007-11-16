New Norway envoy presents credentials to Mottaki

TEHRAN -- New Norwegian ambassador to Iran Roald Naess submitted a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki and sated that Norway is interested in boosting cooperation with Iran.

Naess said that during his time in office his efforts will be focused on introducing the capabilities of Iranians to Norwegians and vise versa, with the aim of expanding cooperation between the two sides.Mottaki for his part stated that both countries could have good cooperation in various political, economical, and agricultural fields