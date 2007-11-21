Iran open to nuclear talks with all states except Israel: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN - President Mahmud Ahmadinejad here on Wednesday said that Iran is prepared to hold talks on its nuclear program with all countries except the Zionist regime.

“The White House leaders should know that they are standing before a united and invincible nation,” Ahmadinejad told well-wishers in the northwestern city of Ardebil.“They should know that the Iranian nation regards resistance against hegemonic powers as its duty,” the president noted.“The enemy is making every effort to get even a very small concession from us before admitting complete defeat in the nuclear issue.... I hereby announce that despite all threats, the Iranian nation will not give the smallest concession to the West,” the president said as he started the second round of his visit to the province.Ahmadinejad stated that “Today the Iranian nation is trying to make progress towards perfection.”He advised the world powers to pay respect to Iran’s inalienable rights.“In our opinion the nuclear issue has been concluded because we have moved according to the (International Atomic Energy) Agency’s law,” Ahmadinejad said.